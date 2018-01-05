How to Conquer 5 Resolutions You’ve Always Had Once and for All

The trick to eating right and shedding pounds (that stay o ) is setting yourself up to make nutritious and nourishing choices, from morning till bedtime. Here’s an example of an ideal day. (Keep in mind, slipups will happen (hello, french fries!)—and that’s OK. The key is to skip the guilt and move on.)

7 AM: Feast early. It’ll help you fight temptation all day long. One study found that women who ate a large a.m. meal (think 700 calories) had a bigger drop in ghrelin—the hunger hormone—than women who consumed only 200 calories.

9 AM: Co ffee run. A cup of joe may boost your metabolism by 12% for three hours, according to one study.

12 PM: Order soup with your sammy. In a study published in Appetite, people who had soup before the rest of their midday meal consumed 20% fewer calories overall.

2 PM: Chew some gum. Strange but true: According to a University of Rhode Island study, gum chewers may burn up to 8% more calories than people who don’t chew gum—and consume 68 fewer calories over the course of the day.

3 PM: Hydrate. Fill your water bottle with icy H2O: German research suggests drinking a little more than a pint of cold water may supercharge your metabolic rate by 30% for the next hour.

4 PM: Pick-me-up time. A smart snack will help you avoid bingeing at night. You can’t go wrong with fruit plus protein. Try half an avocado with 2 ounces of cottage cheese. Bonus: Avocados are also a good source of monounsaturated fatty acids, a.k.a. MUFAs. When researchers asked women to adopt a 1,600-calorie diet high in MUFAs, they shed a third of their belly fat in four weeks.

6 PM: Cook something. Sure, it’s easier to heat up a frozen dinner. But it’s worth taking the time to make a meal from scratch. You’ll save calories and get a metabolism boost: One study found that we torch 50% more calories metabolizing whole foods compared with processed foods.

8 PM: Unplug. Stress spikes your cortisol, which can spark cravings and encourage your body to hold on to belly fat. So use this quieter time of day to really relax.

10 PM: Tuck yourself in. If you need yet another reason to prioritize z’s, consider this: A University of Chicago study found that well-rested dieters lost more fat than sleep-deprived dieters.