How Expressing Gratitude Might Change Your Brain

A lot of so-called âpositive psychologyâ can seem a bit flaky, especially if youâre the sort of person disinclined to respond well to an admonition to âlook on the bright side.â But positive psychologists have published some interesting findings, and one of the more robust ones is that feeling grateful is very good for you. Time and again, studies have shown that performing simple gratitude exercises, like keeping a gratitude diary or writing letters of thanks, can bring a range of benefits, such as feelings ofÂ increased well-beingÂ andÂ reduced depression, that oftenÂ lingerÂ well after the exercises are finished.

Now a brain-scanning study in NeuroImage brings us a little closer to understanding why these exercises have these effects. The results suggest that even months after a simple, short gratitude writing task, peopleâs brains are still wired to feel extra thankful. The implication is that gratitude tasks work, at least in part, because they have a self-perpetuating nature: The more you practice gratitude, the more attuned you are to it and the more you can enjoy its psychological benefits.

The Indiana University researchers, led by Prathik Kini, recruited 43 people who were undertaking counseling sessions as a treatment for their anxiety or depression. Twenty-two of them were assigned to a gratitude intervention; for the first three sessions of their weekly counseling, this group spent 20 minutes writing a letter in which they expressed their gratitude to the recipient, an hour in totalÂ (whether they chose to send these letters was up to them). The other participants acted as a control group, so they simply attended their counseling as usual without performing the gratitude task.

Three months after their counseling was over, all of the participants completed a âPay It Forwardâ gratitude task in a brain scanner. Each was âgivenâ various amounts of money by imaginary benefactors whose names and photos appeared onscreen to add to the realism of the task. The researchers told the participants that each benefactor said that if the participant wanted to express their gratitude for the monetary gift, theyâd appreciate it if the participant gave some or all of the donation to a named third party (again, identified by photo and name), or a named charity. The participants knew this was all an exercise, but were all told that one of the transactions, chosen later at random, would actually occur â that is, theyâd actually receive the cash amount offered to them by one of the benefactors minus the amount they chose to pass on (and the money they opted to pass on really would go to charity).

The researchers found that, on average, the more money a participant gave away, and the stronger the feelings of gratitude they reported feeling, the more activity they exhibited in a range of brain areas in the frontal, parietal, and occipital regions. Interestingly, these neural-activity patterns appeared somewhat distinct from those that usually appear when brain-scan subjects complete tasks associated with emotions like empathy or thinking about other peopleâs points of view, which is consistent with the idea that gratitude is a unique emotion.

Most exciting, though, is the finding that the participants whoâd completed the gratitude task months earlier not only reported feeling more gratefulness two weeks after the task than members of the control group, but also, months later, showed more gratitude-related brain activity in the scanner. The researchers described these âprofoundâ and âlong-lastingâ neural effects as âparticularly noteworthy,â and they highlighted that one of the main regions that showed this increased sensitivity â the âpregenual anterior cingulate,â which is known to be involved in predicting the effects of oneâs own actions on other people â overlaps with a key brain region identified in the only previous study on the neurological footprint of gratitude.

This result suggests that the more practice you give your brain at feeling and expressing gratitude, the more it adapts to this mind-set â you could even think of your brain as having a sort of gratitude âmuscleâ that can be exercised and strengthened (not so different from various other qualities that can be cultivated through practice, of course). If this is right, the more of an effort you make to feel gratitude one day, the more the feeling will come to you spontaneously in the future. It also potentially helps explain another established finding, that gratitude can spiral: The more thankful we feel, the more likely we are to act pro-socially toward others, causingthem to feel grateful and setting up a beautiful virtuous cascade.

However, letâs not allow the warm glow of all this gratitude to melt our critical faculties. Itâs important to realize this result is incredibly preliminary. For one thing, as the researchers openly acknowledge, they didnât conduct a baseline brain scan of the participants before they started the Pay It Forward game, so itâs possible, though unlikely given that participants were randomly assigned to the gratitude and control groups, that the participants who performed the gratitude task simply had more neural sensitivity to gratitude already, not because they performed the gratitude task. Another thing: Members of the control group didnât perform a comparison writing task, so we canât know for sure that it was the act of writing a letter of thanks, as opposed to any kind of writing exercise, that led to increased neural sensitivity to gratitude.

Still, neurological investigations into gratitude are in their early days, and this research certainly gives us some intriguing clues as to how and why gratitude exercises are beneficial. For that we can be, well, grateful.

Dr. Christian JarrettÂ (@Psych_Writer), a Science of Us contributing writer, is editor ofÂ the British Psychological Societyâs Research Digest blog. His latest book isÂ Great Myths of the Brain.

