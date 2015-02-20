How Body-Shaming Led Iggy Azalea to Take a Break From Twitter

It seems like no celebrity is safe from getting her body or face picked apart by mean internet trolls these days, including Iggy Azalea.
The ‘Fancy’ rapper went on a Hawaiian vacation with her boyfriend, NBA player Nick Young, and a paparazzo with a long-lens camera snapped a photo of her famous backside in a red bikini. She looked great. She looked like a 24-year-old woman in a bathing suit—who happens to have cellulite. But no, this was apparently not good enough to appease the mass of online body-shamers.
Once she got home and saw the barrage of negative messages about her body, she tweeted:
And for that we applaud you, Iggy. Yes, many women have dimply cellulite (Even celebrities! They’re just like us!), and yes, certain awful people in this world think that’s just not OK.
While some may argue that getting criticized comes with the territory of being famous, the more we tear down celebrities for looking like humans, the more we may start to look at our own selves as inadequate.
If we took what all the Iggy-shamers said to heart, should we now all cautiously cover ourselves in towels and caftans because of a few dimples? No thank you—we’ll be sporting our bikinis (or whatever suits your fancy) with pride.
Because of this whole ordeal, Iggy said on Wednesday that she's taking a break from Twitter:
Good for you Iggy, though we'll miss your refreshing tweets about sexism.