Here's Why Sam Smith Says Accepting His Body Helped His Career

At last night's Grammy Awards, no one could argue that Sam Smith stole the show, taking home four trophies and performing a moving rendition of his hit song "Stay With Me." But what we love even more is that the singer took time to address another important issue: body acceptance.

When accepting his second award of the night for Best Pop Vocal Album, Smith said, "I just want to say that before we made this record, I was doing everything to try and get my music heard. I tried to lose weight and I was making awful music. It was only until I started to be myself that the music started to flow and people started to listen. So, thank you guys for accepting me for being different."

Normally, it's the female performers you hear getting flack for their size. What many of us forget, though, is that even male celebrities like Smith have to contend with living up to the "ideal body image."

Just last month, radio personality Howard Stern used some awful words to describe the "Stay With Me" singer. While praising the guy's vocal chops on Sirius XM, Stern also couldn't help calling Smith "fat," "ugly," and "chubby."

To which Smith had this great comeback:

Can't believe what I've just read. — Sam Smith (@samsmithworld) January 25, 2015

Ignore. — Sam Smith (@samsmithworld) January 25, 2015

The Grammys aren't the first time Smith has gotten real about his body image issues, though. The singer told Rolling Stone in January, "I'm just very body-conscious. Sometimes I'm really proud that I don't look like other pop stars. But there's also moments where I'm like, 'Ugh, I wish I had abs like Bieber.'"

So it's nice to hear that the singer is working to practice self-acceptance more often. More importantly, Smith's uplifting speech at the Grammys is a good reminder that body acceptance can be a struggle no matter your gender or size.