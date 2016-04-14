8 Health Mistakes Nurses Warn Their Friends About

"Make sure you see the doctor or nurse open the Botox vial and dilute it in front of you. If that does not happen ask, 'When was this vial reconstituted?' Once reconstituted, Botox has a very limited life and will not be as effective if it is not fresh. Also ask, 'How many units of Botox am I getting?' Usually it should be in the range of 20-60 units depending on the areas treated and severity of lines. It can be easy and common to get ripped off with Botox. If you pay by the area instead of the unit, you have no way to know if your provider over-diluted the product, in which case you get worse results than you paid for. If they are diluting it correctly, they won't mind the questions."—Cary Christensen Deuber, CRNFA (certified registered nurse first assistant) in a plastic surgery office and star of The Real Housewives of Dallas