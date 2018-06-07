These 6 Spas and Hotels Are Offering Great Deals for Global Wellness Day

Saturday, June 9, 2018 marks Global Wellness Day's seventh annual celebration of health and wellness around the world. This year, over 4,000 locations in more than 100 countries will recognize the importance of health and wellness by offering free and discounted activities—from yoga to massages—for the public to enjoy.

Every year, GWD is dedicated to a specific theme and organization. This year, the Kids Project strives to decrease worldwide depression, obesity rates, and future crime rates by focusing on self-love, mindfulness, and breathing. Become a part of Global Wellness Day, and take advantage of what it has to offer, by attending a complimentary workshop near you. Here, six spas offering free activities, fitness classes, and special offers this weekend.

Four Seasons Resort Orlando at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

Activity schedule:

8 a.m. - 9 a.m.: Wellness Warrior Bootcamp

9 a.m. - 9:30 a.m.: Morning Mindfulness Meditation

9:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.: Yogalates

4 p.m. - 5 p.m.: Wellness Warrior Bootcamp

6:30 p.m. - 7:15 p.m.: Sunset Stretch & Stroll

7:15 p.m. - 7:45 p.m.: Twilight Meditation

To reserve a spot: Just show up! The spa attendant will point you in the right direction.

Mandarin Oriental, Boston

Activity schedule:

9 a.m. - end: Two-mile group run around Boston Common

10:30 a.m. - 11:20 a.m.: Calming 50-minute yoga class

To reserve a spot: Call the spa at (617) 535-8820 or email mobos-spa@mohg.com

Loews Coronado Bay Resort in San Diego, Calif.

Activity schedule:

8:30 a.m. - 9:30 a.m.: Marina Spin

9 a.m. - 10 a.m.: Beach Yoga

9:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.: Big Bay Kayak Experience and Nature Tour ($35 per person)

10 a.m. - 11 a.m.: Marina Spin

10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.: Aqua Fitness

11 a.m. - 12 p.m.: Foundry Athletics Mobile Gym Boot Camp

To reserve a spot: Call the Sea Spa at (619) 628-8770

*Classes are $10 per class for the public; free for resort guests (does not include the Big Bay Kayak Experience)

Miraval Life in Balance Spa at Monarch Beach Resort in Dana Point, Calif.

Offer: Upgrade 60-minute treatments to 90-minutes at no additional cost

How to redeem: Call to book at (949) 234-3206; Mention 'Global Wellness Day' when booking (valid on 6/9 only).

Zeel

Offer: Receive $20 off any at-home, on-demand massage through June

How to redeem: Use code ZEELGWD18 at checkout on zeel.com (valid from 6/1 - 7/1)

The Spa at the Setai by Themae in Miami Beach, Fla.

Offer: Receive 20% off the Himalayan Hot Stone Massage

How to Redeem: Call to book at (305) 520-6900; Mention 'Global Wellness Day' when booking (valid from 6/9 - 6/30).