Giuliana Rancic Opens Up About Her Weight: 'I Am Really Thin'

Sick of the constant and “hurtful” speculation about her thin frame, Giuliana Rancic took to People this week to speak out about her frustrating inability to gain weight.

"Some people were saying, 'The cancer is probably back,' " Rancic told the celebrity newsweekly, about the constant criticism that reached a fever pitch after this year's Golden Globes. "And they were accusing me of every eating disorder. I thought to myself, 'God, if someone really thought I had an eating disorder, what a horrible way to approach it.' "

Rancic, who was diagnosed with breast cancer and underwent a double mastectomy back in 2011, said that the cancer-suppressing medication she’s taken since 2012 alters her metabolism in a way that's making it hard for her to put on pounds.

“I started noticing that I was eating a lot, but not gaining weight at all,” Rancic said, so she brought it up to her oncologist Dr. Dev Paul at the Rocky Mountain Cancer Centers in Denver, Colorado. Dr. Paul informed her that it was likely a side effect of her medication.

Rancic added: “I'm sorry that some people think I'm disgustingly skinny, as they put it, but there's nothing I can do. I'm lucky that I even have the type of cancer that reacts to the medicine."

If anything, we should applaud Rancic for replying to this harsh criticism with grace. The constant harping and speculation surrounding Giuliana's shape boils down to yet another case of pointless body-shaming. Why can't we focus on something other than tearing someone down because of how they look?

Sadly, it seems like this kind of internet bullying just isn’t going away. We’ve seen plenty of thin-shaming like Rancic’s—from Taylor Swift to Allison Williams to Bethenny Frankel—it’s clearly not thin-exclusive. In the last few months Kelly Clarkson was attacked for having baby weight (as if that's not a perfectly normal reason for gaining weight), and a pregnant model faced down critics when she showed off the six pack that still sits over her 8-and-a-half months pregnant belly.

All of this nitpicking can really affect a person's self-esteem, as Rancic can attest. “I look in the mirror and it’s hard for me. I am really thin. I want to look fit and beautiful and sexy, and I can’t,” she said.

Plus, it's just never a good idea to diagnose someone from afar. Even if a person looks "dangerously skinny" to you, ultimately that's between her and her doctor.

For her part, Rancic seems to have the right attitude despite it all: “I refuse to be broken [by what people say]. I have so many beautiful things in my life,” she said.

