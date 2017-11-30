13 Great Gifts for People Who Meditate

Meditation is the gift that keeps on giving: not only is it a great way to unwind, but mindfulness may also improve sleep, combat anxiety, and possibly even help people who are suffering from chronic pain. Having a meditation practice is especially important during times of stress (in other words, the entire holiday season). If you know someone who meditates or wants to get started, give them something to help them relax and feel centered. From the perfect meditation cushion to a soothing candle to calming beauty must-haves, here are 12 great picks they'll love.