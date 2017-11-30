13 Great Gifts for People Who Meditate

courtesy of manufacturers

Be mindful when shopping for gifts and pick up one of these thoughtful finds to aid your friend's meditation practice.

Bella Gerard
November 30, 2017

Meditation is the gift that keeps on giving: not only is it a great way to unwind, but mindfulness may also improve sleep, combat anxiety, and possibly even help people who are suffering from chronic pain. Having a meditation practice is especially important during times of stress (in other words, the entire holiday season). If you know someone who meditates or wants to get started, give them something to help them relax and feel centered. From the perfect meditation cushion to a soothing candle to calming beauty must-haves, here are 12 great picks they'll love.

1
Drunk Elephant Juju Bar

Dermstore

Send "good juju" to a friend with this anything-but-ordinary facial soap. The calming scent and gentle lather works to cleanse, exfoliate, and heal skin. Marula oil helps skin look as zen as it feels.

available at dermstore.com $28
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

2
‘You Had Me At Namaste’ Tank

Nordstrom

Meditation is often viewed as a serious practice, but that doesn't mean the gear can’t be whimsical. This on-trend tank could be worn to yoga class or during at-home meditation sessions.

available at nordstrom.com $42
SHOP NOW

3
Elemis Quiet Mind Temple Balm

Nordstrom

Whether you’ve committed to daily meditation or just need a quiet moment every now and then, this balm can help you de-stress. Created with a blend of essential oils that aid relaxation, a few drops rubbed onto temples and massaged on the neck will soothe the skin and mind.

available at nordstrom.com $30
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

4
Yoga Mat

Amazon

The relationship between yoga and mindfulness is strong, and many people who practice meditation also enjoy yoga as a physical way to get centered. This vegan leather mat is easy to clean, has great grip (read: no more slippery hands), and features a gorgeous pattern.

available at amazon.com $65
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

5
'Heavily Meditated' Mug

Amazon

Everyone appreciates a good mug, and this one has a simple design but playful personality. Upgrade it by adding in a calming tea to the gift package (see our pick below). 

available at amazon.com $16
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

6
Raizana Tea Company TranquilyTea

Amazon

This yummy blend contains chamomile, spearmint, and lemongrass to encourage relaxation. Plus, the packaging is chic enough that it’s practically already gift-wrapped.

available at amazon.com $15
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

7
Mala Meditation Beads

Amazon

Mala beads are traditionally used in meditation. This version includes an affirmations guide, and the beads themselves are made of beautiful quartz, agate, and howlite gemstones.

available at amazon.com $30
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

8
Meditation Cushion Pillow

Amazon

Ever tried to sit on the ground to meditate? Chances are you’ve reached for a couch cushion more than once to avoid contact with the hardwood floor. This pillow was designed with meditation in mind; it’s firm and supportive while still comfortable enough to balance on. Plus, it will look great on your friend's couch as an accent pillow.

available at amazon.com $45
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

9
Capri Blue Dark Vanilla and Sandalwood Candle

Bloomingdales

Is there anything more relaxing than a good candle? Sandalwood is said to be one of the best scents for meditating, and this candle smells so good that she'll want to keep it lit long after her session has ended.

available at bloomingdales.com $37
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

10
Chakra Stones

Amazon

There may not be any real science behind so-called healing crystals, but Health's resident medical expert Dr. Raj says they may have a placebo effect to make people feel more relaxed. Chakra stones are said to give off positive energy and cleanse the aura, and this four-stone set (in gorgeous natural rose quartz) fits comfortably in the palm.

available at amazon.com $11
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

11
Farmaesthetics Pink Petal Roses Bath Salts

Dermstore

Unwinding in a warm bath can be its own form of meditation, and mineral bath salts add an extra-special touch to a deep soak. These soothing salts will fill any tub with the calming scent of rose oil, along with a combination of pink Himalayan and Epsom salts.

available at dermstore.com $35
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

12
Unplug: A Simple Guide to Meditation

Athleta

Even those who seek to practice mindfulness often struggle to find time for self-reflection in their everyday lives—we’re busy people, and nobody is perfect. This terrific book by Suze Yalof Schwartz, founder and CEO of Unplug Meditation Studio, is an approachable guide that aims to help readers with a lot on their plates achieve a happier, healthier outlook.

available at amazon.com $23
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

13
Emily McDowell Legitimate Feelings Journal

Emily McDowell

Writing things down—whether it’s an inspirational quote, daily gratitude, or secret stressor—is a form of meditation in itself. Sometimes it’s nice to let it all out on the page, and this adorable notebook allows one to do so in style.

available at Emily McDowell $18
SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up