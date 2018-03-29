7 Fitness Influencers Show How One Small Trick Can Change the Look of Your Butt in Seconds

If you want your behind to look firm and toned in a butt selfie, you could do endless sets of squats and slather on all the anti-cellulite creams in the world. An easier way? Try this two-second butt-enhancing camera trick—the same one fitness influencers turn to when they want to emphasize their backsides.

RELATED: Get a Better Butt With These 6 Exercises

It's just another example of the tactics social media stars use to change the way their bodies really look, while convincing you that what you're seeing is real. Take it from these 7 Instagram stars, who are more than willing to let you in on the lie.

Mercedes Bridle

"The left is a photo of me clearly doing an 'instagram' popular pose to make my butt look better. On the right is real life - what happens when I squeeze my bum. OMG CELLULITE - guess what ladies we all have it…"

Sia Cooper

"I would get so upset because I knew I could not look like that all the time. But the truth is, nobody does. A picture is just a split second. We all look different from different angles."

Anna Victoria

"A lot of the booty pics you see on Instagram are flexed, pushed out, back arched so much it actually hurts...I love posing and admiring the “Instagram booty” but that’s not my real booty. And I’m okay with that."

Sara Puhto

"I would get upset and think that because my booty didn’t look like all the other bootys on instagram, it meant that all of a sudden I had an ugly body. But that is not true. We all look different from different angles. We all have different bodies."

Sophie Allen

”Just keepin' it real with y'all #ihavecellulitetoo and it appears when I squeeze my butt & disappears with the simple act of slightly tilting my hips out! Don't ever let instagram take away from your achievements, cause there's a lot of editing, tilting, posing, angles, lighting and all the rest going on.”

Lauren Tickner

”I sometimes still stumble across a photo and think ‘agh, I wish I looked like that…’ BUT, they uploaded that photo for a REASON! They probably took 10000 others and chose that ONE photo.”

Marisa Taylor

“WEDGIE POWER. Couple of minutes "transformation." (So for those who don't understand, not a transformation at all) … Both ways are cool dude, wear em how you want.”

Social media posts clearly don’t reflect a person’s complete reality or appearance. The so-called perfection a social media star achieves is likely due to a filter, a specific angle, or hiked-up undies lifting up their butt cheeks. And the photo itself might be one of dozens of takes.