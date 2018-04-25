See How This Fitness Influencer Hid Her Bloat to Make It Look Like She Had a ‘Flatter Tummy’

Everyone gets bloated—even fitness influencers who post inviable selfies showing off their flat, fat-free stomachs.

Now, 23-year-old Erin Mitchell is sharing the trick she and other influencers use to achieve that toned-tummy look when their midsections are anything but. On Monday, she posted a before-and-after photo on Instagram, wearing the same sports bra and leggings in each.

“So, I have a secret ......... did you know that if you hike your waistband up, you can create the illusion of a flatter tummy?” she captioned the photo.

“The people you see on social media showing off their amazing abs bloat too,” she wrote. “Lighting, high-waisted leggings, the time of day, angles, genetics, body fat %, what you ate and when you ate it all affect the visibility of abs. Never ever ever confuse belly bloat for a lack of progress, and never ever ever let it hold you back!”

Mitchell goes on to explain that she knows all about bloating. She naturally tends to bloat, and her body stores fat in her stomach area, which can make her self-conscious and affect her gym performance.

Though she reveals this trick she and other influencers use, she also makes an important point: "You don't NEED to have a perfectly flat, super-defined tummy to be fit or happy."