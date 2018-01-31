This Letterboard Is Going Viral for Its Refreshingly Honest Take on New Year’s Resolutions

It doesn’t have to be a new year for you to turn over a new leaf. Whenever you decide it’s time to pick up a healthy habit—such as eating more veggies, cutting back on alcohol, or simply carving out more time for self care—it's the right time, whether the calendar says January 1 or the middle of summer.

That’s the message we shared with our Instagram followers yesterday—and judging by the number of likes so far, you guys are here for it. The letterboard we regrammed from Words & Co. states, “I’ve decided my 2018 will start on February 1st. January is a trial month.” It racked up more than 11,000 likes in 13 hours.

Considering that January 17 has been nicknamed "Ditch Day" because it's the date when the average person throws in the towel on their New Year's resolution, it makes sense that many of us are itching for a reset by February 1. “The most important thing is to first figure out the top reasons why resolutions fail, and then use that to get back on track,” behavioral psychologist Art Markman, PhD told Health in a prior interview.

Based on the comments on our ’gram, plenty of you are ready to start fresh in February. We’ve been loving your thoughts, whether you’re kicking things into gear now because January simply flew by too fast, you needed some time to recuperate after the holidays, or you just couldn’t get motivated during what is undeniably the Monday of months.

“This is me every year,” wrote user njoithomp. “My birthday is on 2/1 so it’s like my very own fiscal year.” User natashaajane_ was also up for the challenge. “Let’s get it right this month,” she wrote. “My 2018 starts March 1st,” another commenter stated. “Don’t ask me why, it’s just something I decided in December.”

As the saying goes, every day is a new beginning.