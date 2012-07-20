Favorite Pins of the Week

Whether you use Pinterest to browse recipes or find workouts you’ll actually try (or for planning European vacations you may never take or lavish weddings that are way out of your budget), the idea-sharing and sense of community is just...so…addicting.

Each week we’ll bring you our top five healthy, motivational, mouthwatering, stylish, inventive, and just plain cool ideas we picked up from our new favorite site. (Follow us!)

What types of pinners do you follow the most? What are your favorite boards? And what kind of ideas do you find yourself repining most often?

Here’s what grabbed our attention this week:

Workout motivation

For when you need a little extra nudge to complete that last half-mile

Zucchini sticks

A much better decision than fried mozzarella or French fries



Stand up abs

Think lying on the floor “crunching” is the only way to get flat abs? Wrong!



Summer hair

If long hair if weighing heavy and hot in this heat, tie it up with a floral bandana—perfect mix of girly and retro.



Fresh corn salad

Made with simple ingredients this is great on its own or atop fish tacos. Try grilling the corn first for a smoky flavor.



