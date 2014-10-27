9 Simple Aphrodisiacs to Help Put You in the Mood

Wouldn’t it be nice if Love Potion #9 really existed?

There’s long been debate about whether certain substances and behaviors can actually have an aphrodisiac effect. Since the beginning of time, humans have believed that some foods, smells and behaviors can help make sex more attainable and pleasurable.

So why not try some out? Here, the experts weigh in on their top aphrodisiacs:

Ginger

The simple taste of this spice is said to increase blood flow to the genitals by dilating blood vessels and improving circulation. “The heat you feel when ingesting ginger mimics heat felt during sexual arousal,” says Dr. Sonjia Kenya, a clinical sexologist and the author of “Sex in South Beach."

Chocolate

There’s a reason some women say it’s better than sex. Chocolate contains serotonin and phenylethylamine, which are both shown to be mood-lifting hormones found naturally in the brain of happy people who are in love.

Feathers

The subtle feeling of feathers brushing against the skin can instantly remind us that even the faintest touch can ignite lust when we’re in touch with our senses. Dr. Kenya likes to call this phenomenon “angel kisses.”

Bananas

They may not be as sexy as chocolate and feathers, but they’re loaded with potassium and vitamin B, which are essential in the functioning of your sex hormones, says nutritionist Deborah Enos. So, how about dipping that banana in chocolate for a sexy dessert for your love?

Vanilla

Vanilla has historically been eaten, drank and smelled as an aphrodisiac. Science shows that vanilla is the most arousing scent for aging men because it relaxes them and gets the juices flowing, says Kenya.

Avocados

This one goes way back to the Mayans, who believed that when an avocado is eaten, it improves your sexual desire, says Enos. There may not be a lot of data to back this up, but if you turn that avocado into guacamole and add a margarita, you may get your proof.

Blindfolding

Since we normally rely on sight to become aroused, being blindfolded makes you rely on imagination. Removing sight also heightens other senses and forces you to anticipate the unexpected, says Kenya. Exciting!

Music

Certain frequencies help the brain slow down, which heightens sensory perception and encourages greater awareness of one's self and one’s partner. “This also helps lovers’ brains and bodies get 'in sync' with one another, enhancing emotional intimacy,” says sex therapist Ellen Eatough, who has studied the effects of auditory pheromones.

Bare Skin

But what is the best aphrodisiac? According to marriage counselor Dr. Paul Hokemeyer, you can’t buy it or bottle it up in a laboratory: "The best aphrodisiac available is the scent of your partner’s bare skin. It’s either there or it isn’t.”