Demi Lovato Says Kim Kardashian Is a Body Image Trailblazer

Kim Kardashian has made lots of headlines this year, and here's one of the more positive ones: Demi Lovato recently credited the reality star with boosting her own body confidence.

In a promo video for Allure's January issue, the 22-year-old singer declared, “Kim Kardashian, say whatever you want about her, but she has revolutionized what’s accepted with curves nowadays.”

Lovato, who has been open about her struggles with bulimia in the past, said “I really learned to accept my body when the trend started becoming less about super, super skinny models that was completely unattainable for anybody to have."

She may have a point. Vogue dubbed 2014 “the year of the butt” and stars like Nikki Minaj, Iggy Azalea, and J. Lo have been flaunting their booties just about everywhere. And then there was Kardashian's Paper magazine cover that launched countless memes.

When asked what makes her feel sexy, Lovato readily replied, “I love my butt." She hopes that the ample-bottom trend sticks around, “because this thing isn’t going anywhere.”

True, Kim Kardashian may not be the perfect role model, but maybe we should give credit where credit is due and accept that she's helped expand the range of body types seen in the media today.

RELATED: 7 Strategies to Love the Way You Look