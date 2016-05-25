9 Things You Should Never Do on a Cruise

It’s smart to stay active on holiday, but don’t go, er, overboard. Hiring a personal trainer on a ship is expensive, and fitness classes, from spin to TRX, also cost extra. Save your money, says Minardi. “There are plenty of things that are free that will keep you fit on vacation,” says Minardi. For example, there are stairs everywhere on cruise ships, so take a walk after every meal. And when you get off the boat, explore the port cities on foot.

Plus: When you hire a trainer on a ship, you don’t know his or experience level, Minardi points out. What's more, someone who sees you only once or twice won’t have time to learn about your strengths and weaknesses, and a shoulder strain is not the kind of souvenir you want.