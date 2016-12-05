11 Products You Need to Stay Warm in Your Ridiculously Cold Office

This goes out to all the folks who wear a jacket into work, but then never take it off; the assistants stuck on the phone with building management begging to get the heat turned up on their floors; the cubicle mate who violated a fire code by having a mini space heater plugged in under her desk (you know who you are). If you work in an office or at a desk, feeling a bit chilled makes sense: You're probably fairly sedentary during work hours, meaning your metabolism may be sluggish and your muscles aren't working as hard. As a result, you're creating less body heat compared to when you're up and moving about. Another fun fact? Many office buildings set their thermostats based on a formula using the standard metabolic rate of men, not women, according to a study published last summer in Nature Climate Change. Womp.

So until you win your battle of the thermostat, stash these items in your desk drawers and end the all-day shivering: