11 Products You Need to Stay Warm in Your Ridiculously Cold Office

Cure cold hands, frigid feet, and all-over chills with these garments and gadgets designed to heat you up.
This goes out to all the folks who wear a jacket into work, but then never take it off; the assistants stuck on the phone with building management begging to get the heat turned up on their floors; the cubicle mate who violated a fire code by having a mini space heater plugged in under her desk (you know who you are). If you work in an office or at a desk, feeling a bit chilled makes sense: You're probably fairly sedentary during work hours, meaning your metabolism may be sluggish and your muscles aren't working as hard. As a result, you're creating less body heat compared to when you're up and moving about. Another fun fact? Many office buildings set their thermostats based on a formula using the standard metabolic rate of men, not women, according to a study published last summer in Nature Climate Change. Womp.
So until you win your battle of the thermostat, stash these items in your desk drawers and end the all-day shivering:
1
Snuggie
The classic blanket-with-sleeves is perfect for bundling up neck to ankles in your chair, while still being able to type, write, and answer your phone comfortably.
2
Madewell Cape-Scarf
This oversized scarf has the comfy appeal of a blanket, but is arguably more presentable than donning your Snuggie to important meetings (but we're not judging!). Plus, the armholes let you do even the most hands-on work.
3
Steve Madden Fingerless Gloves
These gloves will keep your paws warm and are phone- and keyboard-friendly.
4
Smartwool Ankle Socks
Give your tootsies solid insulation with these socks, made from Smartwool's special temperature-regulating wool blend. This pair is short enough to rock inside a pair of fall or winter booties, but reaches high enough on the ankle that it won't slip off annoyingly in your shoe.
5
Corkcicle Tumbler
Constantly sipping tea or coffee simply to keep your core temperature up through morning meetings? This tumbler can keep beverages piping hot for three hours. (It also keeps cold drinks chilly for up to 9 hours, for the time you're not freezing in your cubicle.
6
Diane von Furstenberg Oversize Sweater
Because everyone needs the perfect big, comfy sweater.
7
National JLR Gear Earmuff Headphones
These headphones double as ear warmers, without making it too obvious that you're wearing a winter accessory indoors all day.
8
Sunbeam Xpress Heat Microplush Heating Pad
Drape this heating pad over your lap, or sit on it to keep your buns toasty. Heats up in just 30 seconds.
9
USB Warming Blanket
This plush velour blanket is powered via USB, and can be plugged into any computer.
10
ValueRays Heated Mouse
Give your chilly fingers some love with a warming computer mouse. Designed for both righties and lefties.
11
Honeywell HCE100 Heat Bud Ceramic Portable-Mini Heater
Nothing beats a space heater for a quick warm-up (if your office allows them, that is). The compact design won't take up much space on or underneath your desk, and two warmth settings provide you with just the right amount of heat.