Click "Unfriend" to Get Happier



Istockphoto

Having a lot of friends may not be such a good thing--on Facebook, at least.

A new study from Spain found that subjects with a very large number of Facebook pals (more than 354) felt less satisfied with their lives after reading friends' status updates.

Those with fewer friends, meanwhile, felt positive effects from doing the same. Why? "Facebook gives an unrealistically positive view of others' lives," says study author Dilney Goncalves, Ph.D.

The more buddies you have, the more braggy posts you see, increasing the sense that other people are better off than you. "Use your judgment to unsubscribe from contacts who might be making you feel less happy," Goncalves says.

Farewell, show-offs!



