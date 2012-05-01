5 Healthy Recipes to Celebrate Cinco de Mayo

Mexican food can be a diet disaster for me if I'm not careful. I love salt-rimmed margaritas and nachos covered in cheese, but these foods obviously aren't friendly on the waistline. It's even worse to consume them in large quantities, which is often the case when the 5th of May rolls around. I still plan to celebrate Cinco de Mayo—in moderation—with some of my favorite low-calorie, yet flavorful dishes. Click here for a slideshow of recipes that are easy-to-make crowd-pleasers that you can enjoy guilt-free!

More: Read Tina's daily food and fitness blog, Carrots 'N' Cake.