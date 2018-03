Take days off: It's a good idea to order a mocktail a couple of days a week. "This helps reduce your tolerance, so on days you do drink, one feels like enough," says Levy.

Savor every sip: Make your gin and tonic or glass of bubbly last 45 minutes to an hour. How? Put your glass down between sips.

Measure: Pour out exactly 5 ounces of wine (or 1 1/2 ounces of hard alcohol) to see what "one drink" really looks like. Research shows it's easy to overpour, depending on the size and shape of the glass; restaurants may serve you 7 ounces or more. Mixed drinks, too, contain more alcohol than you might think—the average gin and tonic counts as 1.6 drinks, while a margarita counts as 1.7.

Gab, not glug: Instead of rushing the bar immediately, start by ordering something nonalcoholic and catching up with friends. (That is the point, after all!) Then get a drink. One off-the-wall option: a beer—especially if you don't really love it. "It's 12 ounces, so it takes longer to drink, and you'll sip it more slowly than you would your favorite drink," says Levy.