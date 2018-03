If prying yourself from your bed feels impossible, try leaving your blinds or curtains open. Scientists have known for decades that exposure to the natural sunrise—that is, light that gradually increases in intensity—is an effective treatment for people who suffer from seasonal affective disorder (SAD). Its mood- and energy-boosting benefits extend to those of us who cling to the covers, too. “The main benefit from morning light is to set your biological clock,” says Carl Bazil, MD, PhD, a professor of neurology and director of the sleep division of the department of neurology at Columbia University Medical Center in New York City. “Particularly if you travel frequently or suffer from 'social jet lag' (that is, sleeping significantly longer on weekends, then trying to get back in sync for the week), your body becomes set to awaken later and has trouble getting to sleep at night.”