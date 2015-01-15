Bethenny Frankel Speaks Out About Weight Comments: "I Do Have a Brand Called Skinnygirl"

In the latest example of stars speaking out against body shaming: Bethenny Frankel fired back at her critics who slammed her thin physique while vacationing in Miami over the holidays.

During a recent appearance on The Meredith Vieira Show, Vieira asked Frankel about critics who panned The Real Housewives of New York City star and Skinnygirl founder as too thin, even advised that “she should eat a burger.”

Frankel responded, “Well, I was sick over the holidays. I don’t know, do I look bad? Do I look like I need to eat a burger? You know what, I feel like, who cares? They’re always going to say something and I do have a brand called Skinnygirl so I’m going to get beaten up for it.”

You might remember when Frankel posted a picture of herself wearing her 4-year-old daughter Bryn’s Hello Kitty pajamas over the summer. The outrage over that photo came to a head in October when Manhattan Supreme Court justice Ellen Gesmer told Frankel’s lawyer, “No more pajamas!” and said the picture could have serious repercussions for Bryn.

Frankel seems, outwardly at least, pretty unfazed by the all of the criticism. She even said that, “It would be bad if I were overweight and had a brand called Skinnygirl.”

