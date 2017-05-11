Here at Health, we're dedicated to sharing the best and latest wellness advice. Our drive comes from our own goals to live healthfully—and these were inspired in part by the healthy-living lessons our mothers instilled in us throughout our lives. With Mother's Day right around the corner, we're excited to share the mom-backed wisdom that didn't always make sense at the time . . . but we're now super grateful for. Thanks a ton, Mom!

Cooking 101

"The healthiest thing I learned from my mom is how to run a functional kitchen at home: how to shop for groceries and produce, how to store and keep food fresh, and how to plan for a week's worth of meals for a whole family. She also taught me the basics of cooking, whether salads, soups, or main courses. My mom’s cooking mantra was always 'delicious and nutritious' and to this day I find myself muttering those words as I putter around my own kitchen!"

—Michael Gollust, research editor

Taking Charge of My Own Health

"My mom taught me that it's important to ask a lot of questions and to advocate for myself when it comes to doctors, not to just do what anyone says blindly. Her point was that ultimately any decisions about my health are up to me."

—Beth Lipton, food director

Avoiding Unhealthy Fats

"Remember when everyone became very concerned with trans fats in 2006 or so? My mom was obsessed with trans fats five years before they were a mainstream thing to worry about. She refused to let us buy anything that contained partially hydrogenated oils (which was about 90% of my preferred diet at the time) and would go on about how terrible they were for you. While it was embarrassing to be the only kid not allowed to eat packaged foods, I think it helped me become a healthier adult—I still read every nutrition label and double-check that there’s nothing partially hydrogenated in there."

—Kathleen Mulpeter, senior editor

Preventing UTIs

"It's never not awkward to receive sex advice from your mom (especially as a teenager). But my mom saying to hit the bathroom and pee after doing the deed will always stick with me. It's the simplest way to prevent UTIs and although my 16-year-old self cringes at that conversation, her advice is tried and true."

—Julia Naftulin, assistant editor

Eating Clean

"Growing up, our pantry was scarce of processed and sugar-laden products and treats like ice cream and sweet cereals. Even Lunchables were reserved for special occasions. Instead, my mom fed me clean, nutritious food—including kale, way before it was trendy. At the time, I wasn’t always a fan of this healthy lifestyle, but now I couldn’t be more grateful for her nutritional guidance. She taught me there’s nothing wrong with enjoying less-than-healthy foods every so often—the key is simply balance and being kind to my body."

—Kristine Thomason, assistant editor

Embracing Body Empowerment

"My mom grew up in the 1950s, when information about sex and women's health was suppressed. She wanted better for me, so she gave the quintessential 1970s feminist book Our Bodies, Ourselves when I was in high school. Our Bodies, Ourselves introduced me to the body- and sex-positive attitudes that empowered me."

—Olivia Barr, digital photo editor

Making Time for Sleep

"My mom gets up with the sun and is in bed around 9 p.m. and she’s had this schedule her entire life. I don’t have her early-bird body clock, but I try to turn in as early as possible and get a solid 7 to 8 hours of sleep. Considering how good she looks and how active she is, it’s clear that sleep is a key to health. She’s the only person I’ve ever known who doesn’t complain about being tired all the time."

—Esther Crain, deputy editor

Moderation Is Key

"My mom's healthiest advice? Everything in moderation. She picked it up from her mother (although my grandma would relay the wisdom in Greek) and she has subscribed to this balanced mentality ever since. Permission to indulge in a slice of chocolate cake now and then, granted."

- Anthea Levi, assistant editor