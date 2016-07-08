5 Ways to Make Yourself a Morning Person

Do you have trouble getting out of bed in the morning? While it might be tough to leave the comforts of sleep, you're not alone—60% of Americans say that they wake up feeling groggy at least a few times per week, according to a Sleep in America poll conducted by the National Sleep Foundation. If you're one of those people, watch this video for some ways that you can trick yourself into being a morning person, so you'll wake up with more energy every day.
Do you have trouble getting out of bed in the morning? While it might be tough to leave the comforts of sleep, you're not alone—60% of Americans say that they wake up feeling groggy at least a few times per week, according to a Sleep in America poll conducted by the National Sleep Foundation. If you're one of those people, watch this video for some ways that you can trick yourself into being a morning person, so you'll wake up with more energy every day.
Don't have time to watch the video? Read the transcript:
Stop hitting snooze: Set your alarm for when you really need to get up, and put it across the room.
Keep the shades open: Sunlight helps signal to your body that it's time to rise.
Stick to a schedule: Sleeping in on the weekend can throw off your body's circadian rhythm.
Splash your face with cold water: It may help trigger a surge of adrenaline.
Exercise: Getting active in the morning can help wake you up.