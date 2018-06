The doctor used to be a white man in a white coat, and now, anyone can be a doctor. #Progress. One expert said that when she was a kid, she went to a pediatrician for every health issue, but now medicine is much more specialized. A different doc added that the medical landscape has changed because of the internet and Google, and another shared her surprise with how involved patients are with their own health care.

On the downside, doctors and patients used to have much more intimate relationships, and this has changed. In response, one expert told us that she makes sure she and her patients have open communication and consider themselves partners in health. That’s something were here at Health are totally onboard with!

