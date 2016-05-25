Amy Schumer to Body Shamers: "I Look Strong and Healthy"

Take that, trolls. Once again, Amy Schumer is using her influence to take a stab at body shamers—just in time for the summer.

On Wednesday, Schumer posted an image to her Instagram from her recent vacation to Hawaii, where she was celebrating her 6-month anniversary with her boyfriend. In it, she's rocking an all-black one-piece bathing suit and is ankle-deep in some foamy surf, clearly enjoying her time in paradise. She sends a preemptive message to those who make rude comments about her size in the caption: "I meant to write 'good morning trolls!' I hope you find some joy in your lives today in a human interaction and not just in writing unkind things to a stranger you've never met who triggers something in you that makes you feel powerless and alone."

The comedian has been repeatedly attacked online due to her size, which has led her to advocate for wider body acceptance. Recently, Schumer released an online sketch about dealing with rude salespeople as not one of the "thinner customers." She has also been open about her size, detailing her struggles with "thigh rub" as well as bravely posing nude for the 2016 Pirelli calendar.

"This is how I look. I feel happy. I think I look strong and healthy and also like miss trunchbull from Matilda," Schumer wrote to finish her post. We're inspired by her confidence—feeling happy, healthy, and strong is so important.

Schumer has also been vocal about stopping the use of appearance-related terms that are only used to describe women.

Bottom line seems to be we are done with these unnecessary labels which seem to be reserved for women. pic.twitter.com/VUnrgFseRl — Amy Schumer (@amyschumer) April 5, 2016

Response to the Instagram post has been positive. "Beautiful, strong and intelligent. I feel sad that lovely women have to defend themselves. I feel sad that this has to be our dialogue as women, but also so pleased that there are women who challenge the traditional archetypes. Thanks for showing young women that we can be strong physically and mentally!" wrote one commenter.

It seems crazy that in 2016 we are still dealing with body-shaming, but here's to the inspiring athletes and celebrities who are challenging the stereotypes and shaping the new normal.