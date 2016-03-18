You already know that a HEPA (high-efficiency particulate arrestance) filter is nonnegotiable because it sucks up and traps the teeniest particles that have settled into your rugs, floors, and furniture. "But even with a HEPA, it's a mistake to go bagless," says May. "When you empty the contents of the canister, you inhale dust." Not ready to ditch your bagless machine? Empty the canister outside. Like feather dusting, this is a task where a face mask and gloves (or a spouse or roommate willing to do it for you) can come in handy.

No matter what kind of vacuum you use, scrubbing it down should be on your spring-cleaning list. Use a damp cloth to wipe the canister, and remove any visible debris from the brushes and filter. Keep an eye out for cracks or air gaps around the filter, which are signs it needs to be repaired or replaced.