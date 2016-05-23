All of Britney Spears’s Daring Billboard Looks Have Us Racing to the Gym

If you’ve ever doubted what Britney Spears is capable of, look no further than her scintillating presence at the 2016 Billboard Music Awards Sunday night in Las Vegas.

After wowing on the red carpet in a pant-less, lacy black ensemble with over-the-knee Schutz gladiator heels—that, quite frankly, was enough to earn her headlines alone—the pop star took to the stage with an opening medley of her greatest hits that had us yearning for the early aughts.

The 34-year-old talent kicked it all off with “Work, Bitch,” following up with “Womanizer,” where she ripped off her jacket to reveal an embellished red bikini with chains festooned over her toned dancer’s body.

Photo: Getty Images

After that rousing performance, the Billboard Millennium Award honoree went for a semi-sheer light blue embellished halter crop top showcasing her killer abs with a coordinating skirt. Have we mentioned she's a mother of two?

Photo: Getty Images

It's clear her Vegas residency has treated her well, honing her already adept, skin-baring stage presence and costumery in a way that have fans begging for more. Keep 'em coming, Brit!

