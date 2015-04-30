7 Cats Who Have Better Posture Than You

Who’s a cute little boy? Who? Who?

No, seriously. What the heck?

#meow #standingcat #george2legs #pretty #followme #topcatphoto A photo posted by George Cat (@george2legs) on Apr 28, 2015 at 2:21pm PDT

I’m not a cat person. Those gotta-see YouTube videos of funny felines has never been my thing. Kitty Stuck in Hamster Ball? Eh. Cats Playing Patty Cake. Yawn. Drunk Cat. Ninja Cats. Keyboard Cat? Nothing. Even the frowning-phenomenon that is Grumpy Cat leaves me kind of cold.

But it looks like Standing Cat is the Internet feline to finally do me in. George is an 8-month-old munchkin/exotic shorthair who has a propensity for standing on two legs and stealing hearts.

#finallyhome #purring #happycat #austin #meow A photo posted by George Cat (@george2legs) on Apr 26, 2015 at 4:26pm PDT

I don't want to eat my pasta A photo posted by George Cat (@george2legs) on Apr 22, 2015 at 9:12am PDT

His owner Andrew Park, 28, of Austin, Texas, isn't sure why George likes going upright, telling Today.com, "He is a cat, so it's difficult to judge his motivations. He kind of just does what he wants. Sometimes it is because he hears something, sometimes he does it to scope out an area and sometimes it just seems like he feels a bit suspicious of his surroundings. It really is hilarious." Park also added—unnecessarily, we might add—that George is a "total sweetheart."

No big shocker, the ginger-toned tabby—who has drawn comparisons to everyone from Garfield to actor Wilford Brimley, of The Waltons (seriously, what is it with cats and Wilford Brimley??)—is fast becoming a social-media sensation, racking up more than 26,000 Instagram followers. He's also got his own Facebook page and YouTube channel.

But what's even better is that George seems to be one of many Standing Cats. Hilariously, balancing on two tiny hind legs, these cats all have better posture than most people (myself included). Does your stand-and-deliver stance leave something to be desired? Take a cue from these kitties.

😸 #standingcat A photo posted by Kristin Gudlaugs (@kristingudlaugs) on Apr 26, 2015 at 5:54am PDT

(And yes, that is Taylor Swift's cat, Olivia Benson, captured by her new boo, Calvin Harris.)

watching her favorite man riding a bicycle 🐱💕👨#standingcat A photo posted by Miki Tanaka (@mikitanakajewelry) on Apr 9, 2015 at 9:10am PDT

My cat is cooler then your cat. #cat #munchkin #standingcat #socool A photo posted by Lyndsey 🌹 (@lynds_taylor21) on Mar 14, 2015 at 1:50pm PDT

