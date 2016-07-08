7 Adorable Pets You Need to Follow on Instagram

These adorable critters definitely warrant a follow.
We're not saying we're addicted to pet Instagrams. But we just can't help double-tapping all the dogs and cats (and pigs and hedgehogs and raccoons!) that are popping up on our feeds these days amid the sunsets, workout selfies, and avocado toasts.
And these adorable critters definitely warrant a follow: Looking at pictures of cute animals can actually boost your concentration, attention, and dexterity, according to researchers at Hiroshima University in Japan. The perfect reason to give yourself an Insta break from work!
A few we love:
@ifitwags
@pumpkintheraccoon
@hi.felipe
@hedgehographer
@prissy_pig
@jackthecockatiel