6 Ways a TV Binge Affects Your Body, and How to Fight Each One

The third season of House of Cards just dropped on Netflix, which means all 13 episodes—each about 50 minutes long—are ready and waiting for you to devour. Fan of the show? Well, we have an idea what you'll be doing this weekend (sitting on your couch, engrossed). And you probably won't be alone: According to a 2014 poll by research firm Miner & Co Studio, 70% of U.S. television watchers self-identified as binge-viewers.

But before you settle in for a delightfully dark weekend with the Underwoods, let's talk about what a TV binge can do to your body. You know that a habit of sitting for prolonged periods has been linked to everything from obesity to early death, but you may wonder: What harm can one or two lazy days really do?

Well, let's just say there are some good reasons to try to split up your TV or movie binge.

"Even one long television session can certainly cause some immediate side effects," says John P. Higgins, MD, associate professor of cardiology at The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston and a certified personal trainer. "And the more you do it, the more you'll be at risk for longer-term problems."

Here are all the ways your body is affected while you binge-watch, plus how to fight each one.

Your appetite

Watching television often goes hand in hand with mindless overeating and unhealthy snacking, Dr. Higgins says, and watching episode after episode can make that worse. "You probably don't want to stop for an hour to cook yourself a healthy meal, so you order pizza or fast food, or you snack on junk food the whole time." And if you think that one bad-for-you dinner can't hurt, think again: A 2012 study from the University of Montreal found that a single meal high in saturated fat can can damage arteries and restrict blood flow in the body. Furthermore, watching high-paced, action-oriented programs also triggers more distracted eating than less stimulating news or talk shows, according to a 2014 study by Cornell University.

Simply seeing characters eat on TV may make you consume more calories, Dr. Higgins adds, just as watching them drink alcohol may trigger you to crave a cocktail, or seeing them smoke (ahem, Frank and Claire) may tempt smokers to light up.

Fight it: Prep healthy food in advance

Make a healthy meal before you indulge in one (or more) episodes, and have pre-portioned healthy snacks (think popcorn or almonds) at the ready.

Your muscles

It's unlikely that you'll gain five pounds or sabotage your fitness goals in one sitting, but spending all day on your butt can have more immediate consequences, including stiffness, back pain, and muscle cramps.

Fight it: Watch on the go

Download the Netflix app, so you can watch from your phone or tablet on the treadmill, stationary bike, or—Frank's personal favorite—the rowing machine. At the very least, you should take a stand and stretch break between each episode.

Your mood

A recent study by University of Texas at Austin researchers found that binge-watching is linked with feelings of depression and loneliness. People often try to lose themselves in TV to distract themselves from their negative feelings, the authors say, but often they're unable to stop—even when they know they are neglecting work and relationships. Spending a whole weekend watching TV may also cause feelings regret and guilt, says psychiatrist Grant Brenner, MD, adjunct assistant clinical professor at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City, but those are usually temporary.

For viewers with pre-existing mental health conditions, however, a binge session may have bigger consequences. "Perhaps they're in a vulnerable state and the material triggers a negative reaction—such as activating trauma or amplifying irrational beliefs of some sort," Dr. Brenner says.

Speaking of trauma, House of Cards has some dark subject matter. "Being exposed to any sufficiently intense or resonant emotionally-laden experience can potentially affect a person's disposition and outlook," Dr. Brenner adds, at least for a few days.

Fight it: Watch with friends

You need to talk to someone about Frank and Claire, and why that thing that was so crazy was just. so. crazy!

Your sleep

And not just the sleep you lose by watching straight through the night (you probably already know you shouldn't do that); it's possible that your shut-eye schedule in the days after your binge session could be affected as well, Dr. Higgins says. "If you watch in a dark room with a lack of sunlight it can screw up your circadian rhythm and disrupt sleep-wake cycles." On top of that, research suggests that the blue light emitted from televisions, computers, and smartphones can impair the production of melatonin, a hormone that helps promote sleep. (Not to mention, it can cause headaches and eye strain.)

Fight it: Avoid a binge that's too close to bedtime

You need at least an hour away from the blue light to appropriately wind down. Also: watching on a screen that's close to your face may have the biggest impact, so be sure you really "sit back" and relax.

Your circulation

Staying in one position for too long can contribute to deep vein thrombosis and the formation of potentially fatal blood clots, even in otherwise active individuals. "I've seen young healthy people who have been laying around all day surfing the web or watching movies get blood clots," Dr. Higgins says. "When you're watching TV, you may be moving your hands a bit but usually your feet are just laying there."

Fight it: Get up at least every 30 minutes

"It's another important reason to get up every 30 minutes or so, even if it's just to stand and pump the calves and keep the blood flowing," Dr. Higgins says.

Your metabolism

Studies show that spending long periods of time in a chair or on a couch do slow metabolism and cause the body to store more fat, which can lead to a slow, steady weight gain. Plus, you've heard it before, but it's worth repeating: prolonged sitting has been linked to certain cancers, diabetes, disability, and heart disease—and the more time people spend watching TV, the more likely they are to die prematurely. In many cases, these associations hold true even if you're getting the recommended amount of exercise during the day.

Fight it: Don't make it a habit

Thankfully, it's not every week that Netflix releases an addicting show.

The bottom line

There are ways to make the occasional marathon TV session healthier. "If you decide you're going to watch five episodes in one day rather than one episodes every night of the week—and you use that hour each night to work out when wouldn't otherwise—you can treat a weekend binge as a reward," Dr. Higgins says.

Brenner agrees. "For a lot of folks, binge-watching might be a form of relaxing 'stay-cation,' especially if it is viewed as a valuable recreational experience and not as an excessive indulgence," he says. "As with most things, moderation is the key to avoiding problems."

