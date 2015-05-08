5 Pieces of Health Advice Mom Was Right About

OK, so your eyes never did permanently cross from making funny faces as a kid. But turns out that mom was right about a bunch of key health habits. So thanks to mothers everywhere for these reminders:

Sit up straight

Not only does it help you look slimmer, good posture can help reduce stress, per a study in Health Psychology. Other research published in the journal Biofeedback found that switching to a more upright position can improve mood and energy levels. And psychologists at Ohio State University have found that a perky posture can boost self-esteem.

Eat chicken soup

Research has found that good old chicken soup has mild anti-inflammatory properties that can help alleviate congestion—and provide hydration to flush out nasties. In need of a soup Rx? Here you go: 7 Healthy Chicken Soup Recipes.

Don't swallow that gum

In a recent tragedy that made headlines, a young woman in England who was known to down up to 14 sticks of gum a day died. News reports say that a pathologist discovered that she had low levels of calcium, magnesium, sodium, and potassium; their absorption may have been impeded by wads of gum in her stomach, causing an electrolyte imbalance that led to fatal seizures. Still, although you may have regularly been implored to not chew like a cow, there's good reason to chew gum; types containing xylitol can prevent cavities (the Armed Forces even recommends it to soldiers who can't regularly brush).

Carry a small snack

You'll head off hangry, boost energy, prevent mealtime overeating, and keep your metabolism humming along, experts agree. For your eating pleasure: 20 Snacks That Burn Fat, 5 Energy-Boosting Snacks, and Best Snacks for Weight Loss.

Get some fresh air

It can rev up oxygen flow to the brain, experts say. Chilling in nature can also ease depression, improve your focus and outlook, and even strengthen your immunity, a host of other studies have shown.

And let us not forget...

Wear nice underwear

Technically, no studies have been conducted on the health payoffs of wearing nice undies. And chances are slight of your getting into an accident in which—horrors!—ER staffers realize your briefs are not up to par. But, hey, it'll do Mom's heart good, so let her know.

