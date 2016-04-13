4 New Celeb Makeup Lines You Need to Check Out

Famous faces are partnering with cosmetics companies to develop new products with a personal stamp. We canât all have their glam squads on demand, but we can still embrace their beauty vibes!

Gwyneth Paltrow & Juice Beauty

Take a cue from Gwynnie and give your beauty bag an eco-friendly makeover: Each product, including the Phyto-Pigments Last Looks Cream Blush ($24; juicebeauty.com), is made with pure extracts sans harsh chemicals.

Ashley Tisdale & BH Cosmetics

Fueled by her boho-chic style, Tisdaleâs Illuminate line is all about achieving a sexy, sun-kissed glow. A fave: The cream lip and cheek tints ($9 each; available at illuminatecosmetics.com later this month), which come in six shades to flatter all skin tones. Sounds like a tune even Sharpay would sing along to.

Irene Kim & The EstÃ©e Edit by EstÃ©e Lauder

EstÃ©e Lauderâs new trend-driven sister brand tapped the Korean model and social media star. Her go-to? The Edgiest Kohl Shadowstick in Royal Scandal ($22; sephora.com), whichâget thisâshe uses on her brows!

Ashley Graham & Formula X

Photo: Getty Images

Formula X is teaming up with an influencer each month to create fun nail polish colors. In May, the body activist and model debuts three coral and berry shades with names that up the sass factorâlooking at you, 36DDD ($13; available at sephora.com later this month).

