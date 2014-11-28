3 Ways to Pamper Your Feet When Wearing Heels

Whether you're breaking out sky-high stilettos or over-the-knee boots, survive holiday heel season sans agony with these pampering essentials.

Shock absorber

Ultra-thin insoles keep pressure off the ball of your foot so you can dance and mingle on your feet all night and still be able to walk normally the next morning (Dr. Scholl's DreamWalk High Heel insoles, $8; walmart.com).

Soreness soother

Rub on Sole Serum's blend of essential oils (antibacterial tea tree, cooling peppermint and anti-inflammatory lavender) and painkilling 4 percent lidocaine to ease discomfort for up to two hours (Sole Serum, $10 for 5ml, $30 for 15ml; soleserum.com).

Blister blocker

Like the sports sticks that runners use to help prevent chafing during a 10K, this balmâin a lipstick-size applicatorâis a purse-friendly way to avoid blisters from shoes that dig or rub (Sole Goddess, $19 for 0.3 oz.; amazon.com).

RELATED: 10 Exercises for Healthy Knees