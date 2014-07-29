3 Ways to Have a Healthier Hotel Stay

On your next getaway, ask about extras that can help you feel your best. "Hotels today offer so much more than the forgotten tube of toothpaste," says Geraldine DeRuiter, creator of Everywhereist.com.

Pillow Service

To maximize your z's, chains such as Affinia and W hotels provide "pillow menus," from which you can order, say, a neck roll or a body pillow for your bed, DeRuiter says.

Climate Control

If you're heading to a drier region, request a humidifier for your room to help keep skin hydrated (your sinuses will thank you, too). Same goes for dehumidifiers in tropical areas.

Off-Site Workouts

Not feeling the hotel gym? The concierge can help you map out the best running routes. Stay at Kimpton and Ace hotels and you can borrow bikes for free.

