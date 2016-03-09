3 Healthier Jerky Options With No Artificial Additives

Strips of dehydrated meat are having an It-girl moment, thanks to newer kinds that are free of artificial additives (a far cry from the old gas station staple). Our top protein packed picks:

1. Field Trip Gluten Free Turkey Jerky ($8; amazon.com)

Three pals came up with the idea of making their own no-junk jerkies after sharing a bag of locally made strips on a ski lift.

2. Krave Black Cherry BBQ Pork Jerky ($20; amazon.com)

The options include a number of gourmet flavors, like black cherry barbecue pork; the strips marinate for 48 hours before baking.

Photo: Amazon.com

3. Trader Joe's Wild King Salmon Jerky ($6; at Trader Joe's)

The grocery chain recently switched the fish used in its salmon jerky recipe from chum to Alaskan king salmon



Photo: Traderjoes.com