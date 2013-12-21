Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
7 of 24 Getty Images
"Exercise is a dirty word. Every time I hear it I wash my mouth out with chocolate."
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
11 of 24 Getty Images
"It's bizarre that the produce manager is more important to my children's health than the pediatrician."
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
22 of 24 Getty Images
"People often say that motivation doesn't last. Well, neither does bathing-- that's why we recommend it daily."
Advertisement
Advertisement