24 Epic Pieces of Life Advice in Just 6 Words

Bookmark this collection of well-earned wisdom from writers both famous and not.
Over the last nine years, editor Larry Smith has collected more than a million teeny-tiny autobiographies. The founder of SMITH Magazine, a site dedicated to storytelling in its many forms, he launched the Six-Word Memoir project in 2006 to inspire people of all ages to sum up their lives succinctly. (For literary nerds, yes, the form is a twist on that famous six-word story by Ernest Hemingway: âFor sale: baby shoes, never worn.â)
But Smith noticed a funny thing as the memoirs poured in: âIt turned out that so many people wrote theirs as advice to give to others,â he told Health. âI think itâs a natural urge to want to offer a nugget of what weâve learned in our lives thus far, in hopes that itâs meaningful to someone else.â
The observation led to his new book, The Best Advice in Six Words ($13; amazon.com), a collection of well-earned wisdom from writers both famous and not. There were so many to love in the collection that we had trouble narrowing it down, but below you'll find some of our very favorites, organizedÂ byÂ category (roughly).
For weathering life's ups and downs
"Not getting everything makes you stronger."âSaba Sulaiman
"At pity party, one drink maximum."âTricia Janosy
"Stumbling looks like a dance eventually."âSannon Whissell
"You learn more from your failures."âPiper Kerman
"Battle the lows, ride the highs."âAlayna Mae Bates
For dealing with loved ones
"A heartfelt apology resolves most conflicts."âAyelet Waldman
"Old friends will keep you young."âCarol Smith
"Loss accepted is loss less painful."âMarie Paquet-Nesson
"When you find your tribe, stay."âMishell Defeclie
"Never forget, love is a verb."âAlison Adams Perlac
For good health
"Seriously, get that mole checked out."âMary Elizabeth Williams
For the office
"Develop an insatiable appetite for feedback."âKen Goldberg
"Good posture trumps insecurity every time."âSusanne Kuznetsky
"Be a doer, not a dreamer."âShonda Rimes
For loving yourself
"Donât wait to appreciate your beauty."âLaurie Furber
"Solitude: different from loneliness; embrace it."âNicole Battaglia
For times of uncertainty
"I guarantee you: certainty is impossible."âA.J. Jacobs
"Always stick to your mother-f*cking guns!"âAmy Ward
"When in doubt, aim for grace."âPatricia Ryan
"Will it matter in five years?"âJoyce Conover Welch
For appreciating every minute
"Take your time. It goes fast."âSusan Orlean
"Simplify your life. Amplify your pleasure."âJana Beattie Eggers
"Basic needs: backbone, wishbone, funny bone."âRaven O'Keefe
"Not everything has to be fixed."âMichelle Smith
