21 Simple Tips for Finding Balance Through the Holidays

In every issue of Health magazine, we crowdsource sage life advice from our readers: You’ve shared your personal tips on everything from curbing stress and staying motivated to keeping it all in perspective when life gets hectic. Much of that guidance feels especially useful right now during the holiday season. The 21 tips below bear repeating as many of us strive to find balance through the most wonderful-slash-overwhelming time of the year.

Quiet self-doubt.

“I remind myself of how strong I really am, even when I tend to forget.” —Amanda D., via Facebook

Know what you can change.

“The two things that you can control in life are your effort and your attitude.” —Linda D., via Facebook

Process your emotions.

“When I’m down, I always feel better after I get it out. Have a good cry, talk it out, and go do some intense cardio.” —Elizabeth K., via Facebook.

Snap out of fix-it mode.

“Always remember: not your circus, not your monkey. Never take responsibility for a mess that wasn’t yours to begin with.” —Beth Ann J., via Facebook

Sleep when you need it.

“I owe everything to my 20-minute nap breaks.” —@gracewmurray

Let go of guilt.

“When life gets crazy, I accept that I can’t do it all, and I focus on what’s important—because vacuuming can wait!” —@hmebodiesdesign

Stay active.

“My grandmother, who lived to be 94, said, ‘Never stop moving or you will get rusty.’” —Diane T., via Facebook

Carry a reminder of where you’re headed.

“I have a smooth, shiny purple stone I keep in my purse or pocket. It is my anchor and reminds me of the beach where I found it after losing 206 pounds. When I hold it, I think of all my success and why I need to keep focused and never go back to where I came from.” —Annemarie K., via Facebook

Invest in the important stuff.

“Buy good shoes and a good bed because if you’re not in one, you’re in the other!” —Melissa W., via Facebook

Own your greatness.

“Approach each day with confidence. You are more beautiful than you think and more intelligent than you realize.” —Michelle C., via Facebook

Stick with what makes you feel good.

“Don’t quit anything that makes you happy, and don’t do anything so much that it becomes bad for you.” —@catella18

Stick to your values.

“It’s nice to be important, but it’s more important to be nice.” —Melissa A., via Facebook

Seize the day.

“I always tell myself that today I’m privileged to be able to work out. You may not always have your health or be physically able to exercise. Do it while you can!” —Kerry A., via Facebook

Don’t let pride get in the way.

“Never be afraid to ask for help when you need it. Even the bravest sometimes need a helping hand or listening ear.” —@stylinstar 53

Take breaks.

“I love to go in the garden and pull weeds. I admire what beautiful things I’ve created; it’s my way of clearing my head.” —Katherine M., via Facebook

Do what it takes to get to the gym.

“I sleep in my workout clothes and go to the gym first thing in the morning. If I’m sleeping in them, I hate to change out of them if I don’t work out.” —Constance M., via Facebook

Push yourself from time to time.

“If it doesn’t challenge you, it doesn’t change you!” —Lori K., via Facebook

Be prepared.

“Always bring a book.” —@RachelOnandOn

Treat yourself… in a healthy way.

“I love using fresh slices of cucumber when my eyes look tired. Plus the downtime helps me feel really zen.” —Christie A., via Facebook

Protect your joy.

“Happiness is circumstantial, but joy is internal. Never allow anyone to steal your joy.” —Darlita S., via Facebook

Love your body.

“It took me a while to realize how sexy confidence is, but no matter how big or small I am, I feel sexy. And that makes my workout more about health and less about losing weight.” —Momo P., via Facebook

