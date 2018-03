If you take medicines or supplements on a daily basis and you're also experiencing sleep problems, ask your doctor whether the time of day you take your dosage may be keeping you awake. "The effects may be subtle, but some medicines can make you alert for several hours after taking them," says Grandner. For example, antidepressants can have strong effects on sleep in either direction, and some pain medications may upset your stomach and make sleep more difficult. (On the other hand, some other medicines—such as some types of blood pressure pills —have been shown to work best when taken at night; talk to your do about when to take yours.) sleeping pill isn't always the answer, either: They're generally only recommended for short-term use —over-the-counter meds, especially—so if you find yourself taking them regularly, talk to your doctor about other options. A prescription drug will be safer and more effective to use for more than a few weeks at a time, but a longer-term solution that doesn't rely on medication is your best bet.