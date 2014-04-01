15 Everyday Sounds and How They Affect Your Hearing

If a typical day finds you blasting your iPod, shouting over the din at dinner and blaring the TV, this will come as no surprise: "Hearing loss is now a growing epidemic among women in their 30s and 40s," says Douglas Backous, MD, medical director of the Center for Hearing and Skull Base Surgery at the Swedish Neuroscience Institute in Seattle.

Not sure what level of noise is safe? Check out this handy guide.