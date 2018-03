10 Health Trends That Will Be Huge in 2016, According to Pinterest

We may be just two weeks into January, but some of the biggest health trends of the year are already starting to emerge.

Pinterest recently released a list of the top healthy topics that have spiked since Christmas Eve, and the results may surprise you: Instead of extreme ab workouts and crash diets (what we might've expected in the middle of resolution season), Pinterest users are embracing meditation, minimalism, and other subjects that represent a more balanced approach to wellness. Here, 10 trends that are captivating interest right now.

1. Bullet journals

As people get organized for the year ahead, pins for "bullet journals" have increased by 67%. This customizable journaling system uses daily and monthly to-do lists that are structured in short, bulleted sentences. For more on how to create your own, check out this video or visit bulletjournal.com.

2. Going minimal

In 2015, Marie Kondo's bestselling book The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up ($10, amazon.com) inspired millions to keep only the possessions that bring them joy—and this year, the less-is-more trend is still hot. Pins that celebrated a minimalist lifestyle increased by 19% since late December, while those about decluttering rose by 35%.

3. Meditation space

With boutique studios (such as New York City's new MNDFL) opening across the country, meditation seems poised to become one of the year's biggest health trends. So we weren't surprised to learn that pins about creating your own meditation space have jumped 49% in the past few weeks. Here's the really good news: While having a dedicated meditation room would certainly be nice, the only thing you actually need is a comfy place to sit. (To get started, try this guided meditation.)

4. 21 Day Fix

Pins about the 21 Day Fix ($73, amazon.com) program have increased by a whopping 190% in the past few weeks. But this trend isn't new; it was one of Google's top search terms in 2015. The program, which was created by celebrity fitness trainer Autumn Calabrese, uses a system of color-coded containers that make it easier to measure food portions. People on Pinterest are saving clean eating recipes and meal planning ideas that align with the diet.

5. Hourglass workout

Pins for this type of workout—which is designed to tone your waist while simultaneously strengthening your glutes—are up by 83% since late last month. Got an athletic body type and looking to sculpt your middle? Our fitness expert Jennifer Cohen has tailored a workout to do just that.

6. Cloud bread

Well, this is a new one. A grain-free, low-carb bread alternative, "cloud bread" is made with eggs, softened cream cheese, cream of tartar, and sometimes a little honey for sweetness. Bloggers say it has a crispy texture straight out of the oven, but becomes soft and chewy (in other words, more like real bread) when stored overnight in a plastic container.

7. Holistic

From essential oils to natural cold remedies, pinners seem to be excited about holistic health in 2016. Pins that contain the word "holistic" have increased by 55%. PSA: While there are many inspiring ideas on Pinterest, be sure to consult your doc before trying a new treatment. Some natural cures can actually be dangerous for your health.

8. Detox teas

So-called "detox teas" gained popularity in 2015, with celebs like Kourtney Kardashian promoting them as a way to lose weight. The trend seems destined to continue in 2016, with pins about homemade detox teas spiking by 60% in the past few weeks. However, as Health's contributing nutrition editor Cynthia Sass, RD, has pointed out, research on detox teas is scant. And some brands contain ingredients that could trigger some really unpleasant side effects, such as insomnia, abdominal pain, and diarrhea. Yikes.

Instead, pour yourself a big cup of green tea, a beverage that offers real, science-backed health benefits. Studies have suggested that drinking green tea could help you shed pounds, lower your blood pressure, even prevent Alzheimer's.

9. Dry brushing

Many people swear by dry brushing, which involves rubbing dry skin with a body brush before showering. (Pins about it have increased by 41%.) While some claim the practice helps boost circulation and clear toxins, there's not a lot of research on the subject, so take the health claims you see on Pinterest with a grain of salt. But there's no denying that using a body brush can be invigorating, as well as an excellent way to exfoliate.

10. Jiu jitsu

Pins about the Brazilian sport Jiu jitsu, a form of mixed martial arts, have increased by 39% in the past few weeks. Pinners seem to be drawn to both the workout's calorie-burning benefits and empowering self-defense moves.