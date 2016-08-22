What You Need to Know About Tampon Subscription Services

I don’t love buying tampons, mostly because it reminds me that I’m going to get my period and probably be uncomfortable for a few days. And by uncomfortable, I mean hunched over in pain at my desk, convinced my stomach is ripping in half while feeling bloated, sad, and headache-y. Too graphic? Sorry…

So the idea of buying my tampons online really appeals to me. Funny story: Because I used to be uncomfortable walking up to the cashier with a box of tampons, I would grab items to take the attention off the fact I was buying feminine hygiene. It was usually a magazine and a chocolate bar, which honestly just made it all the more obvious I was on my period.

Nowadays, it doesn’t phase me. Menstruation is a natural part of life and we should be a little more open about talking about it and women's bodies... because half the population gets them. But the appeal of not having to go to the store to pick up tampons is amplified by the options subscription services provide.

Not having to keep track of shopping seems cool, right? And no joke, there are actually a few brands that offer subscription services, and we're breaking three of them down below.

Let’s start with Lola (pictured). This is a subscription tampon service you can actually curate based on your flow. Each box includes 18 tampons, which was decided based on the average amount of tampons a woman goes through during her period. They have three sizes—light, normal, and super—and you can pick how many of each you want in your box, and how often they are shipped.

And if your period decides to switch things up on you, you can change your order any time. Each product is made with 100 percent organic cotton and is biodegradable.

We tested them out and had zero problems, if you know what we mean.

Next?

Meet L. This company originated as a condom brand, but it's branching off to create 100 percent organic cotton tampons, liners, and pads available in regular and super in a reoccurring shipment series. Launching online mid-August, this brand will also be available in Target stores across the country. While we haven’t tried these, we gotta say, the packaging is just plain gorgeous—like they’re wrapped in a green floral print you’d want to see on your bathroom counter. Unexpected bathroom accessory?

You can select one product for $5 a month, two for $8 a month, or three at $11 a month.

Not quite a subscription service, there’s also a brand called Conscious Period, which allows you to purchase a one-month, three-month, or six-month supply. They’re also made with 100 percent organic cotton. And when you buy a box of these tampons, the brand donates one box of pads to a woman who is homeless.

