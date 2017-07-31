5 Period Side Effects That Aren’t Cramps

We’re all familiar with the classic signs and symptoms of that time of the month. Cramps, duh. Mood swings, usually. But what about the lesser-known side effects of your period? Turns out there are tons of weird things your menstrual cycle can contribute to, from oral discomfort to toilet troubles and more. In this video, we’re showing you five unexpected things that can happen to your body around your period (lucky you!).

Migraines: Menstrual migraines are not uncommon, with some 20% of women suffering from the headaches right before their period. If you’re dealing with the issue, try using hormonal birth control, which can help to soothe symptoms, or talk to your doctor about drugs that are made for the problem.

Bathroom woes: You’re not the only one with poop problems around your period. Leading up to that time of the month, the body makes prostaglandins, lipids that make the uterine muscles contract (cue the cramps) and can also cause diarrhea. Placing a warm heating pad on your lower belly may help to ease these annoying aches.

Yeast infections: Changes in vaginal pH are common during your menstrual cycle. Since these types of imbalances can encourage the growth of yeast, you may be more likely to get an infection down there during your period.

A sore mouth: Right before your period, the body experiences a rise in progesterone. Since the hormone has been linked to canker sores and oral conditions like gingivitis, which is characterized by red, swollen, or bleeding gums, it’s important to keep brushing and flossing all month long to keep your mouth clean.

Joint pain: PMS may come with a side of joint discomfort, since your body experiences a dip in estrogen, which typically protects against pain, right before your period.