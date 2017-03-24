7 Things Every Woman Should Know About Her Period

Sick of popping pain relievers? Here, three research-backed, non-drug treatments to try.

Acupuncture: This ancient practice appears to reduce physical symptoms (including headaches, cramps, backaches, breast pain, and bloating) by as much as 50 percent, according to a 2014 study review. Doctors aren't sure exactly how it works, but one theory is that it releases endorphins, feel-good chemicals that help dull pain, says Dr. Shirazian.

Chaste tree: The same 2014 review found that taking chaste tree extract (between 20 and 40 milligrams a day) improved both physical and psychological PMS symptoms by more than 50 percent. In another study, it was about as effective as the antidepressant fluoxetine (marketed under the brand name Prozac or Sarafem).

Yoga: In a Taiwanese study published last July, researchers found that women who did yoga twice a week at work for 50 minutes reported improvements in symptoms such as bloating, sore breasts, cramps, and cold sweats. Yoga may help by releasing endorphins or by relieving stress, says Dr. Shirazian.