Watch 6 Men Try to Figure Out How Tampons Actually Work

We recently figured out that when we ask guys about basic women’s health topics, they’re close to clueless. Yikes. Fortunately, it’s also extremely entertaining. So, we’ve been inviting a panel of men into our video studio for some laughs—and also to give them an education in everything from birth control and the placenta to the g-spot and menopause. This time, we asked our guys to show us how they think tampons work. Let’s just say they, um, struggled.

WATCH THE VIDEO: We Asked Men to Tell Us What They Know About Boobs and We're Still Laughing

Some of the men guessed that the cotton portion was first removed from the applicator altogether, then inserted into the vagina using the fingers alone. Not quite. Others found it tough to remove the cotton at all. Then again, they were trying to pull it out of the applicator using the string at the bottom, so there’s that.

RELATED: How Dangerous Is It To Forget a Tampon in Your Vagina?

Watching the guys try to understand how to insert a tampon was seriously amusing. Perhaps even more interesting is the fact that tampons have been around for centuries, albeit in a variety of forms and for different reasons, including as a means of contraception. Who knew?

The modern day tampon made of cotton with an applicator was created in the early 1930s by a man named Earle Haas. Little did Haas know, his ultra-absorbent invention would eventually be at the forefront of a $2 billion dollar feminine hygiene industry. No big deal.

Of course, there have been plenty of alternatives introduced since then (think: menstrual cups), but the tampon remains one of the most widely used options on the market. Good thing our male panel will now know a bit more about this menstruation mainstay the next time they have to pick up a box from the drugstore for a friend! You’re welcome, boys.