What's Your Skin Cancer Risk? Check This Chart

Your chances of getting skin cancer are based on heredity—what you’re genetically predisposed toward—and your own tanning and burning history. Answering these expert questions will give you a general idea of how vigilant you have to be.
Answering these expert questions will give you a general idea of how vigilant you have to be. And if you are at high risk, find out how to check yourself for skin cancer at home or figure out if your doctor is checking you thoroughly during an exam.