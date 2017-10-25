Melanoma is the least common type of skin cancer. Still, it is the most deadly because it can spread if not caught early. Melanoma symptoms include a change in the shape, size, or color of a mole, but melanomas can also look like a bruise that doesn't heal or a dark streak under a finger or toenail. Excess sun is linked to melanoma risk. However, melanomas can also occur on skin not exposed to the sun (such as inside the mouth).