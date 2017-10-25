Melanoma

Melanoma is the least common type of skin cancer. Still, it is the most deadly because it can spread if not caught early. Melanoma symptoms include a change in the shape, size, or color of a mole, but melanomas can also look like a bruise that doesn't heal or a dark streak under a finger or toenail. Excess sun is linked to melanoma risk. However, melanomas can also occur on skin not exposed to the sun (such as inside the mouth).

lauren-beloff-skin-cancer

I Was Diagnosed With Melanoma at 27 After Years of Tanning

nail-salon-manicure-nail-polish

This Woman Went to the Salon to Get Her Nails Done and Her Manicurist Spotted Melanoma

amelia-skin-cancer

"I Thought My Dark Skin Protected Me From Melanoma—I Was Wrong"

Why You Should Let Your Partner Check You for Skin Cancer

white-wine-melanoma

The Surprising Link Between White Wine and Melanoma

skin-check-magnifying-glass

Do You Still Need a Regular Skin Check? A Dermatologist Explains

Genes Tied to Red Hair and Pale Skin May Raise Melanoma Risk

'Sunscreen' Gene May Guard Against Skin Cancer

New Study Finds That Sunscreen Can Delay Melanoma in Mice