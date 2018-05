If you want to have a baby but haven’t been able to get pregnant after a year of unprotected sex, you may have a fertility problem. Infertility can be due to health issues in the male partner, female partner, or both. In one-third of cases the cause is unknown. There are many infertility treatments that can help, including ovulation-stimulating drugs, artificial insemination, in vitro fertilization, and intracytoplasmic sperm injection (in which a single sperm is injected into an egg).