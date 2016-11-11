The Foods to Avoid If You Have Overactive Bladder

Gotta go, badly? You may be dealing with a case of overactive bladder, or the sudden and intense need to pee—stat. A totally inconvenient condition, overactive bladder can be tough to tame, and sometimes result in unwanted leakages and ongoing discomfort.

Luckily there are techniques to keep the urge to urinate in check; some find timed bathroom schedules or holding strategies (like contracting the pelvic muscles) to be helpful when it comes to keeping it in.

Making smart diet choices is also important if you’re suffering from overactive bladder, since the condition can be exacerbated by certain foods and drinks that trigger irritation and sensitivity.

While we hate to be the bearer of bad java news, your daily cup (or cups?) of coffee may not be helping your need to pee. Watch the video to find out which eats you should avoid if you suffer from overactive bladder, and why.

Don’t have time to watch? Read the full transcript:

Spicy foods: The intense flavor may irritate the bladder’s lining.

Cranberry juice: The tart drink acts as a diuretic and may make you go more frequently. Plus, the berries’ acidity can irritate the bladder.

Caffeine and alcohol: Both substances are diuretics and bladder irritants.

Sugar: Real and artificial sweeteners can worsen symptoms for some people with overactive bladder.

Acidic foods and drinks: Foods like grapefruits, orange juice, and tomatoes can all irritate the bladder and worsen symptoms.