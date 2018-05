Feel like there are days when you’re living on the toilet? Welcome to the world of irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), a chronic disorder that affects your large intestine, triggering symptoms like cramping, abdominal pain, bloating, gas, diarrhea, and/or constipation. It’s the most common GI disorder worldwide, with some studies estimating 10 to 15% of people struggle with it, and it’s more common in folks under age 45. About two-thirds of sufferers are women, probably because gut hormones can be influenced by reproductive hormones, says Gina Sam, MD, director of the Mount Sinai Gastrointestinal Motility Center in NYC. But over the last several years, new treatments and therapies have cropped up to treat this disease. Here’s a look at the strategies, medications, and alternative therapies that can help bring relief.